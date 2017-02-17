Three killed by gas in heroic rescue attempt
Three South African National Defence Force members died as heroes on Friday when they leaped into a 5m-deep pit filled with methane gas to try to rescue workers who were doing repairs to a storage pump. Another 26 naval officers were also affected by the gas when they joined the rescue attempt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Fri
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan 25
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC