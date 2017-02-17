Three killed by gas in heroic rescue ...

Three killed by gas in heroic rescue attempt

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Three South African National Defence Force members died as heroes on Friday when they leaped into a 5m-deep pit filled with methane gas to try to rescue workers who were doing repairs to a storage pump. Another 26 naval officers were also affected by the gas when they joined the rescue attempt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Fri TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,455 • Total comments across all topics: 278,984,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC