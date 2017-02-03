The Tiny Digital Camera on Every Smartphone Has Had Real Impact on African Lives

A man shaves himself, using his mobile phone as a mirror at a temporary shelter set up for foreign nationals fleeing attacks from South Africans in and around Johannesburg Sunday, April 19, 2015. // Denis Farrell/AP Calestous Juma is professor of the practice of international development at Harvard Kennedy School and a judge of the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering and co-chairs the African High-Level Panel on Emerging Technologies of the African Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Government Executive.