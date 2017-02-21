'Terrorised' residents fight back after family murder

Enraged residents of uMlazi's G section went on the rampage on Sunday, torching three homes of people believed to be linked to the murder of a family of four at the weekend. They first set alight the house of a man who was earlier shot dead by police at the scene of the murders, dispersing only when police arrived and came to the rescue of the deceased's parents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.