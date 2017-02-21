'Terrorised' residents fight back aft...

'Terrorised' residents fight back after family murder

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Enraged residents of uMlazi's G section went on the rampage on Sunday, torching three homes of people believed to be linked to the murder of a family of four at the weekend. They first set alight the house of a man who was earlier shot dead by police at the scene of the murders, dispersing only when police arrived and came to the rescue of the deceased's parents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,152 • Total comments across all topics: 279,178,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC