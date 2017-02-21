Ten dead in horror crash in Mpumalanga

Ten people were killed when a minibus taxi and a truck collided head-on on the old Middelburg Road heading towards Witbank near Middelburg in Mpumalanga, paramedics said on Sunday. "At approximately 9pm last night [Saturday], paramedics from ER24 and local provincial emergency services arrived on the scene where they found the horrific crash," ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

