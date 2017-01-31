Tanzania/South Africa: Azam Test African Champs Sundowns
Newly-crowned African champions Mamelodi Sundowns play their first friendly match in their tour of the country by taking on Premier League side Azam at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam tonight. The South Africans giants are in the country to prepare for the second half of the Absa Premiership season and are scheduled to play two friendly games.
