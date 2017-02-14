Sunfest presents, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the Grammy-winning a cappella choir from South Africa
Grammy-winning a cappella choir Ladysmith Black Mambazo will be at London Music Hall Thursday featuring Albert Mazibuko, Sabelo Mthembu, Mfanafuthi Dlamini, Pius Shezi, Abednego Mazibuko; Msizi Shabalala, Thulani Shabalala, Thamsanqa Shabalala, Sibongiseni Shabalala It was 1969 and Mazibuko was working on his father's farm in Ladysmith, South Africa, when cousin Joseph Shabalala asked him to join his singing group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo. "Joseph came to me and my brother and said, 'Brothers, I'm here, sent by a dream from my grandmother and she told me you will help me achieve my dream,'" Mazibuko recalled in a telephone interview.
