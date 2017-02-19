Sundowns beat TP Mazembe claim Africa...

Sundowns beat TP Mazembe claim African Super Cup crown

Mamelodi Sundowns picked up yet another piece of silverware after they defeated DR Congo giants TP Mazembe 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria to claim the CAF Super Cup on Saturday evening. The Brazilians were victorious in the annual exhibition match thanks to a late penalty from Ricardo Nascimento.

Chicago, IL

