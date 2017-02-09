Spoko & Aguayo 'Dirty Dancing'
The story behind the release is as follows: CA3meme tunes were dropped at some of the coolest parties in Johannesburg, so Matias Aguayo "jumped of joy" when he was invited to play there, where he met Spoko and started to jam with him in a studio. "Jamming and smoking till the break of dawn," they put together these tracks that carry the spirit of this label and what would turn out to be the first CA3meme 12" recorded in Johannesburg, South Africa.
