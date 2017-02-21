South Africa's Zuma says to amend law...

South Africa's Zuma says to amend laws to expropriate land without compensation

South Africa will amend its laws to expropriate land without compensating landowners as it seeks to speed the process of distributing land to the black majority, President Jacob Zuma said on Friday. President Jacob Zuma delivers his State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town, South Africa February 9, 2017.

Chicago, IL

