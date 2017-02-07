South Africa's Zuma downplays rumours...

South Africa's Zuma downplays rumours of cabinet reshuffle

7 hrs ago

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday downplayed the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle following months of speculation that he would fire some ministers after a failed bid to remove him as leader of the ruling party. South African President Jacob Zuma greets supporters at a rally to commemorate the 105th birthday of his ruling African National Congress , in Soweto, South Africa January 8, 2017.

Chicago, IL

