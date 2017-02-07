South Africa's Zuma downplays rumours of cabinet reshuffle

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday downplayed the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle following months of speculation that he would fire some ministers after a failed bid to remove him as leader of the ruling party. The president of Africa's most industrialised economy faced a revolt from inside the African National Congress in November after an anti-corruption watchdog called for a judicial inquiry into alleged influence-peddling in Zuma's government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.