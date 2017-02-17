South Africa's Stick Man wins four awards at Kidscreen Awards
The Triggerfish Animation Studios' collaboration with Magic Light Pictures, Stick Man has added four more awards, bringing its total to 11 international awards on three continents. It beat Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas and Bruno & Boots: Go Jump in the Pool to win Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie for Kids.
