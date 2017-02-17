South Africa's Stick Man wins four aw...

South Africa's Stick Man wins four awards at Kidscreen Awards

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Bizcommunity

The Triggerfish Animation Studios' collaboration with Magic Light Pictures, Stick Man has added four more awards, bringing its total to 11 international awards on three continents. It beat Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas and Bruno & Boots: Go Jump in the Pool to win Best One-Off, Special or TV Movie for Kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bizcommunity.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC