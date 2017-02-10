South Africa's Sibanye secures $2.65 ...

South Africa's Sibanye secures $2.65 billion finance for Stillwater deal

A sign board is seen near the Sibanye gold mine in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg, South Africa, April 6, 2016. ) has secured a loan of $2.65 billion to support the acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, the South African company said on Monday.

