South Africa's Gordhan says up to Zuma to fire him
Feb 22 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who has been under pressure to quit from sections of the ruling party, said on Wednesday it was up to President Jacob Zuma to fire him and that his record speaks for itself. Gordhan, who was re-hired as finance minister in November 2015 after Zuma unexpectedly fired two ministers in three days, has faced increasing pressure with rumours of his removal intensifying in recent weeks.
