South Africa's first React Native mobile app
Bluegrass Digital was appointed by Names & Faces to rebuild a cross platform mobile application using the latest mobile development technology - React, React Native and Redux. Being one of the first developments of its kind in South Africa, Bluegrass Digital recently produced this mobile app which allows for lower cost of ownership and development, but also provides superior native performance.
