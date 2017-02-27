'South Africans have no business figh...

'South Africans have no business fighting abroad'

The Department of International Relations has no knowledge of two South Africans who were reportedly killed while fighting in Syria. In recent weeks, two young men from Port Elizabeth have reportedly been killed in the Syria conflict.

