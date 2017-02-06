South African mine tries faster drill...

South African mine tries faster drilling technique to cut costs

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

CULLINAN, South Africa, Feb 7 Engineering services company Master Drilling will next month complete a diamond mine pilot project aimed at roughly doubling the drilling rate and cutting costs, as miners turn to technology to maximise output from depleted reserves. Although they have recovered from a deep downturn in 2015, miners face the challenge of rising exploration expenditure after the easiest resources have been extracted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Sun Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,600 • Total comments across all topics: 278,636,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC