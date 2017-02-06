South African mine tries faster drilling technique to cut costs
CULLINAN, South Africa, Feb 7 Engineering services company Master Drilling will next month complete a diamond mine pilot project aimed at roughly doubling the drilling rate and cutting costs, as miners turn to technology to maximise output from depleted reserves. Although they have recovered from a deep downturn in 2015, miners face the challenge of rising exploration expenditure after the easiest resources have been extracted.
