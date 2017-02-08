South African In Trouble For Daring G...

South African In Trouble For Daring Ghanaian Spiritualist

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Attempts by two South Africans to challenge a Ghanaian spiritualist over his powers have landed one of them in serious trouble, requiring immediate intervention to save him from shame. The South African has been left with the problem of continuous diarrhea after stealing a spiritual perfume from spiritualist, Nana Togbe Kedinakpo, known in private life as Eric Awunyo Kwasi, in Tembisa, South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,616 • Total comments across all topics: 278,691,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC