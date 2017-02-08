South African In Trouble For Daring Ghanaian Spiritualist

Attempts by two South Africans to challenge a Ghanaian spiritualist over his powers have landed one of them in serious trouble, requiring immediate intervention to save him from shame. The South African has been left with the problem of continuous diarrhea after stealing a spiritual perfume from spiritualist, Nana Togbe Kedinakpo, known in private life as Eric Awunyo Kwasi, in Tembisa, South Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.