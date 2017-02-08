South African In Trouble For Daring Ghanaian Spiritualist
Attempts by two South Africans to challenge a Ghanaian spiritualist over his powers have landed one of them in serious trouble, requiring immediate intervention to save him from shame. The South African has been left with the problem of continuous diarrhea after stealing a spiritual perfume from spiritualist, Nana Togbe Kedinakpo, known in private life as Eric Awunyo Kwasi, in Tembisa, South Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan 25
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan 13
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC