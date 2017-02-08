South African hospital uses video to train cardiologists

The Red Cross Children's Hospital in Cape Town is using remote video learning to teach paediatric cardiology surgery to medical students Cape Town's Red Cross Children's Hospital has equipped its cardiology department with a Polycom video-conferencing solution to help teach life-saving surgery techniques to medical students and bring world-class expertise into to its operating theatres. Although South Africa is one of the most developed countries in Africa, it still suffers from deep-rooted structural inequality which, in turn, has major repercussions for paediatric care.

