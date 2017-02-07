South African hospital asks its employee to remove statue of Hindu...

Hindus worldwide are dismayed by the reports of a KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health hospital in Pietermaritzburg linking Hinduism with witchcraft. A US-based Hindu religious leader Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that it was shocking to learn from the reports that a manager in Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg was forced to remove the statue of Hindu deity Muruga and other religious objects from her personal locker and was accused of witchcraft because of devotion to her faith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.