South African farmers battle crop-eating pest

Inspecting the damage on his 4,000 hectare farm, Petri van der Walt breaks open the stem of a sorghum plant to reveal the crop-eating pest that has for the first time been detected in Africa's biggest grain producer. Bearing four dark spots on its abdomen and a white Y-shaped marking on its head, the fall armyworm has invaded South Africa's northern province of Limpopo -- just months after farmers struggled though the worst drought in a quarter century.

