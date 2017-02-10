South African farmers battle crop-eating pest
Inspecting the damage on his 4,000 hectare farm, Petri van der Walt breaks open the stem of a sorghum plant to reveal the crop-eating pest that has for the first time been detected in Africa's biggest grain producer. Bearing four dark spots on its abdomen and a white Y-shaped marking on its head, the fall armyworm has invaded South Africa's northern province of Limpopo -- just months after farmers struggled though the worst drought in a quarter century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan 25
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan 13
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC