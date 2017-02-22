South African court blocks government's ICC withdrawal push
A decision by South Africa to withdraw from the International Criminal Court is unconstitutional, the country's High Court ruled on Wednesday. The ICC, which launched in July 2002 and has 124 member states, is the first legal body with permanent international jurisdiction to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.
