South Africa: Zuma's Decision On Jiba...

South Africa: Zuma's Decision On Jiba, Mrwebi 'Hardly Surprising' - DA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Jacob Zuma's decision to not suspend or institute an inquiry into the fitness to hold office of NPA advocates Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba is hardly surprising, the DA said on Friday. "This is a very transparent method of avoiding the core of the problem," DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said in statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,139,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC