South Africa: Zuma's Decision On Jiba, Mrwebi 'Hardly Surprising' - DA
President Jacob Zuma's decision to not suspend or institute an inquiry into the fitness to hold office of NPA advocates Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba is hardly surprising, the DA said on Friday. "This is a very transparent method of avoiding the core of the problem," DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach said in statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan '17
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC