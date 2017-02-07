South Africa targets auto sector with...

South Africa targets auto sector with fuel cell plant

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Africa's first fuel cell component plant using platinum as a catalyst will start production by December aiming to take advantage of rising demand for clean energy cars, officials from Isondo Precious Metals said. Isondo has secured a license from U.S-based Chemours Technology to assemble components for fuel cells using platinum, which has mainly been used in catalysts to clean up car emissions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,777 • Total comments across all topics: 278,679,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC