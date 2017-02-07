South Africa targets auto sector with fuel cell plant
Africa's first fuel cell component plant using platinum as a catalyst will start production by December aiming to take advantage of rising demand for clean energy cars, officials from Isondo Precious Metals said. Isondo has secured a license from U.S-based Chemours Technology to assemble components for fuel cells using platinum, which has mainly been used in catalysts to clean up car emissions.
