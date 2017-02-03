South Africa: Should Politicians Acco...

South Africa: Should Politicians Account for the Deaths of 94 Psychiatric Patients

The MEC for Health in Gauteng, South Africa's wealthiest province, resigned on Tuesday 31 January just before the release of a report into the deaths of 94 mental health patients. Qedani Mahlangu's post is the equivalent of a health minister but at provincial level.

