'South Africa should be eternally grateful to Nigeria'
The ongoing attacks on Nigerian nationals in some parts of South Africa were a "criminal ingratitude" by South Africa to the role played by Nigeria in liberating the country, an analyst has said. "Apartheid is one dark era in the history of South Africa that the country should be eternally grateful to Nigeria for her role in bringing the era to an end at the time it did," said Nigerian analyst Jude Ndukwe.
