South Africa: Revenue Services Suspen...

South Africa: Revenue Services Suspends 'Last Jedi' Kumaran Moodley

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The taxman's investigation into South Africa's tobacco industry has taken another twist with the suspension of possibly the most experienced customs investigator at SARS, Kumaran Moodley. Described by insiders as one of "the last Jedi's" at the troubled revenue service, Moodley heads the Tactical Intervention Unit , which investigates customs and border offences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC