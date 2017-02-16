South Africa: Politician Who Said 'F*%k You' in Parliament Apologises
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters were forcefully removed from South Africa's Parliament after interrupting President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation address. President Jacob Zuma has warned opposition parties against using the deaths of more than 100 mentally ill patients in Gauteng last year for "political gains".
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|15 hr
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan 25
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC