South Africa: Nigerian Couple Narrate Attack Ordeal in Pretoria West

A Nigerian family had to hide their baby under a bed while angry residents went on a rampage in Pretoria West, calling them drug dealers. "Can you imagine standing there and watching your property, your house burn down? Why don't they want us here," a Nigerian father said on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

