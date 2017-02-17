South Africa: Nigerian Couple Narrate Attack Ordeal in Pretoria West
A Nigerian family had to hide their baby under a bed while angry residents went on a rampage in Pretoria West, calling them drug dealers. "Can you imagine standing there and watching your property, your house burn down? Why don't they want us here," a Nigerian father said on Saturday.
