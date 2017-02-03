South Africa: Man Transforms Vacant Land Into Veggie Garden to Feed Community

A filling station worker has turned a small plot of unused land at the Engen where he works into a garden producing veggies that feed the staff and local community. Blessing Pondani, 30, originally from Malawi and now based in Greenwood Park in Durban, started working at the Engen Riverhorse Valley Convenience Centre when the filling station opened its doors in May last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.