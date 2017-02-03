South Africa: Man Transforms Vacant L...

South Africa: Man Transforms Vacant Land Into Veggie Garden to Feed Community

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A filling station worker has turned a small plot of unused land at the Engen where he works into a garden producing veggies that feed the staff and local community. Blessing Pondani, 30, originally from Malawi and now based in Greenwood Park in Durban, started working at the Engen Riverhorse Valley Convenience Centre when the filling station opened its doors in May last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) 8 hr Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC