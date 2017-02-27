South Africa: Low Growth, Inequality Behind Xenophobia - Johannesburg Mayor
An inability to bring about economic growth and decrease inequality are to blame for xenophobic violence, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said on Monday. He understood the frustration of South Africans who felt trapped in unemployment and their hatred for crime in their communities.
