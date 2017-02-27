South Africa: Low Growth, Inequality ...

South Africa: Low Growth, Inequality Behind Xenophobia - Johannesburg Mayor

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

An inability to bring about economic growth and decrease inequality are to blame for xenophobic violence, Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said on Monday. He understood the frustration of South Africans who felt trapped in unemployment and their hatred for crime in their communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,019 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC