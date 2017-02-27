South Africa lifts water restrictions in the capital's province after heavy rains
South Africa has lifted water restrictions in its most populous province which houses the capital and the economic hub after dam levels improved following days of heavy rainfall, the water department said on Monday. Africa's most industrialized country implemented nationwide water restrictions last year after an El Nino weather pattern brought drought conditions to much of southern Africa.
