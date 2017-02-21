South Africa: Julius Malema to Be Cha...

South Africa: Julius Malema to Be Charged Over Land Again

EFF leader Julius Malema will on Friday appear before the Newcastle Magistrate's Court for calling on supporters to invade unoccupied land. Malema, who has already been charged twice , under the Riotous Assemblies Act, is to now be charged under common law, making this his first appearance for the matter.

Chicago, IL

