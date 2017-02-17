South Africa honors more than 600 dea...

South Africa honors more than 600 dead in WWI ship sinking

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

In this photo taken on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, a woman, left, walk near a memorial for the SS Mendi, right, in Simon's Town, South Africa. South Africa will mark the centenary of the Feb. 21, 1917, Mendi sinking disaster when a British steamship accidentally rammed the smaller SS Mendi vessel in the channel between Britain and France, killing more than 600 southern African troops on board, most of them black.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,021,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC