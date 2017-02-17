South Africa honors more than 600 dead in WWI ship sinking

In this photo taken on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, a woman, left, walk near a memorial for the SS Mendi, right, in Simon's Town, South Africa. South Africa will mark the centenary of the Feb. 21, 1917, Mendi sinking disaster when a British steamship accidentally rammed the smaller SS Mendi vessel in the channel between Britain and France, killing more than 600 southern African troops on board, most of them black.

