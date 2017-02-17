South Africa: Defence Force Members Died Trying to Help 'Screaming' Contract Workers
The three South African Defence Force members who died in a "freak accident" at the army's naval base in Durban, were trying to rescue three contract workers screaming for help at the bottom of a sewage pit after a gas leak, says the SANDF. The SANDF's Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi said contract workers from the Department of Public Works were working in the sewage pit at the naval base.
