South Africa: Defence Force Members Died Trying to Help 'Screaming' Contract Workers

The three South African Defence Force members who died in a "freak accident" at the army's naval base in Durban, were trying to rescue three contract workers screaming for help at the bottom of a sewage pit after a gas leak, says the SANDF. The SANDF's Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobozi said contract workers from the Department of Public Works were working in the sewage pit at the naval base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.