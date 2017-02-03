South Africa Central Bank Said to Opp...

South Africa Central Bank Said to Oppose Gupta Associate's Bank Bid 34 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

South Africa's central bank has recommended rejecting a bid to buy Habib Overseas Bank's local unit because of concerns about the source of the two businessmen's income and tax declarations, according to government officials with knowledge of the matter. The Reserve Bank has written a letter to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan recommending that the merger between the Habib Overseas Bank unit and a South African company be blocked, said the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision hasn't been made public yet. One of the businessmen is linked to the Gupta family whom President Jacob Zuma describes as friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,875 • Total comments across all topics: 278,538,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC