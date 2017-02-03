South Africa Central Bank Said to Oppose Gupta Associate's Bank Bid 34 minutes ago

South Africa's central bank has recommended rejecting a bid to buy Habib Overseas Bank's local unit because of concerns about the source of the two businessmen's income and tax declarations, according to government officials with knowledge of the matter. The Reserve Bank has written a letter to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan recommending that the merger between the Habib Overseas Bank unit and a South African company be blocked, said the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision hasn't been made public yet. One of the businessmen is linked to the Gupta family whom President Jacob Zuma describes as friends.

