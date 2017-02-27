South Africa: Cape Town Water Prices Could Jump - Mayor

If Capetonians don't cut water use even more, the next step to avert dry taps could be putting treated waste water back into the system and an expensive desalination plant, which would push water prices up by at least 50%, Mayor Patricia de Lille said on Tuesday. With the dams that feed the city at 33% capacity, De Lille plans to ask for Cape Town to be declared a disaster area.

