South Africa: Calls Mount for Gauteng Premier to Resign Over 94 Deaths
The DA, Cope and ANC Youth League have all separately called for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to step down after at least 94 mentally ill patients died in the province during cost-cutting measures. The EFF laid charges against Makhura and former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu on Thursday morning.
