South Africa: Calls for Zuma to Stand Against Trump's Refugee Policy - Oxfam

President Jacob Zuma must condemn US President Donald Trump's executive order which temporarily bans refugees from seven majority Muslim nations from entering the US, Oxfam SA said on Friday. It had written to Zuma asking him to publicly condemn Trump's order, the NGO confederation said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

