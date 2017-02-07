South Africa: 'Biochar' Could Help Clean Polluted Water

A University of Stellenbosch academic is developing a low-cost, low-tech water purification system with the charcoal, which will remove organic compounds from waste water in urban areas, the DST-NRF Centre of Excellence in Food Security said on Monday. Sigge and colleagues tested different types of biochar made of pine and eucalyptus to maximise the amount of pollutants removed from the water.

