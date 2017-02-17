Six South Africans killed at naval base after sewer gas leak

Feb 17 Six South African men, including three soldiers, died on Friday when they were overcome by methane gas leaking from a sewer at a naval base in Durban, a navy spokesman said. "There was gas leak and some of the workers called our soldiers for help," said Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi, spokesman the Naval Base situated on Salisbury Island off South Africa's east coast.

