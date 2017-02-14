SAGA Answers Gun Free South Africa on SONA Claim

South Africa - - - Responding to media inquiries around claims made by GFSA, SAGA's board has issued the following statement: SAGA has studied the undated Media Release of Gun Free South Africa - 'Gun violence is South Africa's ground zero: Gun Free South Africa's response to SONA 2017'. We are of the view that there is good reason to question the legitimacy of GFSA's most recent statements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.