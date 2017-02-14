SAGA Answers Gun Free South Africa on SONA Claim
South Africa - - - Responding to media inquiries around claims made by GFSA, SAGA's board has issued the following statement: SAGA has studied the undated Media Release of Gun Free South Africa - 'Gun violence is South Africa's ground zero: Gun Free South Africa's response to SONA 2017'. We are of the view that there is good reason to question the legitimacy of GFSA's most recent statements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan 25
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC