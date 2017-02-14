SAGA Answers Gun Free South Africa on...

SAGA Answers Gun Free South Africa on SONA Claim

South Africa - - - Responding to media inquiries around claims made by GFSA, SAGA's board has issued the following statement: SAGA has studied the undated Media Release of Gun Free South Africa - 'Gun violence is South Africa's ground zero: Gun Free South Africa's response to SONA 2017'. We are of the view that there is good reason to question the legitimacy of GFSA's most recent statements.

