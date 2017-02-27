SA film-maker killed in accident

The son of CPUT acting vice-chancellor John Volmink, also named John Volmink, died after being hit by a car. Cape Town - The son of Cape Peninsula University of Technology acting vice-chancellor John Volmink, also named John Volmink, died after being hit by a car while on his way home in Rosebank, Joburg.

