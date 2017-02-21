S.African police fire rubber bullets at anti-immigrant march
Shops and homes owned by foreigners have been looted and torched over the last two weeks, with some South Africans alleging that the properties were brothels and drug dens. Somali migrants armed with rocks demonstrate in the Marabastad neighbourhood in Pretoria on February 24, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb 17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Clerics hit out at hate speech bill
|Feb 16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10)
|Feb 5
|Phart While Sly
|114
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan 25
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|bjwalker
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC