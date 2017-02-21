S.African police fire rubber bullets ...

S.African police fire rubber bullets at anti-immigrant march

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Shops and homes owned by foreigners have been looted and torched over the last two weeks, with some South Africans alleging that the properties were brothels and drug dens. Somali migrants armed with rocks demonstrate in the Marabastad neighbourhood in Pretoria on February 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,803 • Total comments across all topics: 279,125,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC