S.African citizen reportedly killed in action in Syria

JOHANNESBURG: A South African national has reportedly been killed while fighting near the Syrian capital of Damascus, a social activist has said. Veteran journalist and social activist Yusuf Abramjee posted on Twitter late Tuesday that he had received information about a 22-year-old man from the city of Durban who was killed in Syria.

Chicago, IL

