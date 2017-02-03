Researchers investigate decline in So...

Researchers investigate decline in South Africa's forest-birds

15 hrs ago

Forest-dwelling bird species are disappearing from some of South Africa's indigenous forests, with forest birds in the Eastern Cape being the most affected. A new study, published in Bird Conservation International recently, showed that the ranges of 28 of South Africa's 57 forest-dwelling bird species were declining, while those of 22 species were increasing and seven remained stable.

Chicago, IL

