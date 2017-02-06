Raped teen's screams blamed for her m...

Raped teen's screams blamed for her murder

12 hrs ago

A 22-year-old man on Monday, detailed to the Port Elizabeth High Court how he "violently" raped a 14-year-old girl and murdered her after her screams for help had agitated him. The trial against Andre Tieman got underway on Monday where he pleaded guilty to charges of rape, murder and theft.

Chicago, IL

