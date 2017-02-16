Police catch two suspects linked to S...

Police catch two suspects linked to Sakhumzi murder

Police have confirmed that two suspects linked to the murder of Khwesi Hudson, who was shot at the popular Soweto restaurant Sakhumzi last month, were due to appear in court on Wednesday. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, one of the suspects was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal and the other in Gauteng.

Chicago, IL

