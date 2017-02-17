Plett engineer pleads guilty to over ...

Plett engineer pleads guilty to over 18 000 child porn charges

15 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Child rights activists are hoping for a lengthy prison term for a Plettenberg Bay computer engineer accused of having links to a horrific international baby pornography network. The 38-year-old man, William Beale, pleaded guilty to more than 18 000 charges of possession and distribution of child pornography in the Knysna Regional Court on Monday.

