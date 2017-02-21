PE man shot dead in gang-related shoo...

PE man shot dead in gang-related shooting

Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape have arrested two suspects after a 28-year-old man was gunned down and left for dead in the city's northern areas. Alex Ferreira, who was said to be affiliated with the Preston Shaw Boys, was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon.

